MoDOT to close I-229 double-decker bridge next week for maintenance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that crews will close the I-229 double-decker bridge for routine maintenance beginning Monday, June 24.

The bridge and all ramps will be closed from Highland Ave. to U.S. Route 36 and northbound from Lake Boulevard to Highland Ave. through Friday, June 28.

During the maintenance work, crews will also clean drains and make repairs to the bridge decks and joints.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

For information on this project and other MoDOT projects, visit their website and view the traveler information map.