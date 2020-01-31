Clear

MoDOT to close a section on Interstate 29 for bridge demolition

Roads crews plan to close the interstate near the State Route 116 bridge.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 7:46 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(FAUCETT, Mo. ) Drivers traveling along Interstate 29 south of St. Joseph will encounter a detour as crews prepare for the demolition of a bridge this weekend. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation is replacing the State Route 116 bridge south of Faucett, road closures will start at 10 p.m. Friday and end Saturday at 10 p.m.  

Interstate traffic will be diverted to State Route 371 in between Faucett and Dearborn during the demolition, after Saturday the highway is expected to reopen to one lane of traffic in both directions 

MoDOT Staff say drivers on State Route 371 should expect delays during the detour. 

The new bridge is set to reopen in June. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
There will be more sunshine as we head into Saturday and Sunday and it looks like we will see high temperatures reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are watching a storm system for next week which will bring us a chance for more snow and colder air by Tuesday and Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories