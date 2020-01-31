MoDOT to close a section on Interstate 29 for bridge demolition

(FAUCETT, Mo. ) Drivers traveling along Interstate 29 south of St. Joseph will encounter a detour as crews prepare for the demolition of a bridge this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is replacing the State Route 116 bridge south of Faucett, road closures will start at 10 p.m. Friday and end Saturday at 10 p.m.

Interstate traffic will be diverted to State Route 371 in between Faucett and Dearborn during the demolition, after Saturday the highway is expected to reopen to one lane of traffic in both directions

MoDOT Staff say drivers on State Route 371 should expect delays during the detour.

The new bridge is set to reopen in June.