MoDOT to close ramps at Highway 36 and Belt Highway for resurfacing

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be resurfacing the on and off ramps at U.S. Route 36 and the Belt Highway beginning Wednesday.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 12:07 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be resurfacing the on and off ramps at U.S. Route 36 and the Belt Highway beginning Wednesday.

The westbound ramps will close Wednesday and the eastbound ramps will close Thursday.

The ramps will close between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route during the closure.

For  more information on MoDOT projects, click here.

We are waking up to some patchy fog this Monday morning. The weather does quiet down to begin the work week but temperatures will be heating up as we go into Monday and Tuesday.
