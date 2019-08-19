MoDOT to close ramps at Highway 36 and Belt Highway for resurfacing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be resurfacing the on and off ramps at U.S. Route 36 and the Belt Highway beginning Wednesday.

The westbound ramps will close Wednesday and the eastbound ramps will close Thursday.

The ramps will close between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route during the closure.

