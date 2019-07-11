MoDOT to close two streets in St. Joseph next week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the closure of two city streets in St. Joseph next week for road work.

The two roads are 33rd St. and Agency Rd. over U.S. Route 36.

On Monday, July 15, 33rd St. near the golf course will close over U.S. Route 36. The road will close at 7:00 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to reopen at 7;00 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.

On Tuesday, July 16, Agency Rd. just west of 28th St. over U.S. Route 36 will close at 7:00 a.m. The road is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday at 7:00 a.m.

MoDOT advises motorists to find an alternate route during the closures. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

