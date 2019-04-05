Senior citizens gather at Missouri Western for the Golden Age Games

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Hundreds of senior citizens met at the Looney Sports Complex on campus at Missouri Western State University today for the "Golden Age Games".

Among the many activities for seniors, was fly-swatter volleyball, bowling, and mini golf.

Missouri Western students also volunteered their time, helping the senior citizens, and getting to know the people from different generations in their communities.

Organizers say it's a great way to keep the elderly in our area moving.

"It's just trying to get all the facilities to come together and do something it does give them a lot of exercises too." Kelley Summa, Worth County Care Center said. "Its something for them to get out and have fun and get to meet other people."

Organizers said they hoped to be back at Western for next year's games.