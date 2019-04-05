Clear

Senior citizens gather at Missouri Western for the Golden Age Games

Hundreds of senior citizens at various care centers around the area met to play all kinds of games, and socialize.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Hundreds of senior citizens met at the Looney Sports Complex on campus at Missouri Western State University today for the "Golden Age Games".

Among the many activities for seniors, was fly-swatter volleyball, bowling, and mini golf.

Missouri Western students also volunteered their time, helping the senior citizens, and getting to know the people from different generations in their communities.

Organizers say it's a great way to keep the elderly in our area moving.

"It's just trying to get all the facilities to come together and do something it does give them a lot of exercises too." Kelley Summa, Worth County Care Center said. "Its something for them to get out and have fun and get to meet other people."

Organizers said they hoped to be back at Western for next year's games.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Highs by Saturday will be in the lower 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear some rumbles of thunder on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events