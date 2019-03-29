MoDOT to repair bridges over I-35 in Daviess and Clinton counties

(CAMERON, Mo.) Bridge repairs to begin in April on five bridges over I-35 in Clinton and Daviess counties, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced Friday.

The work is expected to begin Monday, April 8.

Here is the list of expected work:

Clinton County

U.S. Route 69 Bridge south of Cameron – April 8 thru early June

Daviess County

Route KK Bridge – Late May thru mid-July

Route DD Bridge - Late June thru early Sept.

Route B/N Bridge – Mid-Aug. thru late Oct.

Route C Bridge – Late Aug. thru early Nov.

During the bridge projects, motorists should follow signed detour routes. For safety reasons, no traffic will be permitted under the bridge during demolition. Interstate traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction, and all traffic will be routed up and over the on and off ramps at the exit. Any reduction of lanes on I-35 will be completed during nighttime hours between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

All work and schedules are weather permitting.

For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map.