MoDOT to resurface parts of Mitchell Ave. in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that parts of Mitchell Ave. in St. Joseph will be resurfaced beginning next month.

In a press release, MoDOT says crews will resurface Mitchell Ave. between the Belt Hwy. and Riverside Rd.

The work is expected to begin on Monday, June 3, when the contractor is planning to close all westbound lanes. Only eastbound traffic on Mitchell Ave. will be permitted. This traffic pattern is expected to continue until all westbound lanes are resurfaced, which should take one week according to MoDOT.

The following week, on June 10, all eastbound lanes will close with only westbound traffic being permitted. Turning from the Belt Hwy., Riverside Rd., and all entrances along Mitchell Ave. will also be restricted.

All work is expected to be complete by June 14.

MoDOT says crews will be working during daylight hours, five days per week with some work potentially occurring on the weekends.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

Motorists are urged to choose an alternate route during this project. MoDOT also encourages all travelers to slow down in work zones.