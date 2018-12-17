MoDOT truck overturns on highway

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A MoDOT truck overturned early Monday near Faucett in Buchanan County.

No one was injured.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. on State Highway CC near Halleck Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the truck was too far over on the right side of the highway and went into a ditch causing it to roll over.

Authorities closed Highway CC for about an hour while they worked to tow the truck from the scene.