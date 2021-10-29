Clear
MoDOT urges extra caution when driving this weekend

"It's a matter of life and death and that's why it's so important. For Halloween in particular you know there's an increased risk and an increased presence of pedestrians especially on our roadways and particularly in areas where maybe we wouldn't expect to encounter a pedestrian," Jonathan Nelson, Assistant to State Highway and Traffic Engineer for MoDOT said.

Oct 29, 2021
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 10:09 AM
Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As trick-or-treaters are out and about this weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers and pedestrians to stay alert of one another.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children are three times more likely to be struck and killed by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

MoDOT advises drivers to be extra aware this weekend, slow down, put the phone away, and be focused at all times when driving.

It is also important for pedestrians to avoid distractions and be aware, walking on the sidewalk when possible and making themselves visible to passing motorists when crossing the road.

"It's a matter of life and death and that's why it's so important. For Halloween in particular you know there's an increased risk and an increased presence of pedestrians especially on our roadways and particularly in areas where maybe we wouldn't expect to encounter a pedestrian," Jonathan Nelson, Assistant to State Highway and Traffic Engineer for MoDOT said.

You can check out the website savemolives.com for more tips on how to stay safe this Halloween weekend.

