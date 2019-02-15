MoDOT warns drivers not to travel

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers not to travel on roadways Friday due to escalated snowfall rates.
A Winter Winter Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. Total snow accumulations are expected between 3 to 5 inches with as much as one inch per hour at times.
MoDOT said roads will be impacted and visibility will be reduced, especially during the lunchtime and evening commute.
You can check road conditions on the MoDOT Traveler Information map or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT.
