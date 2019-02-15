MoDOT warns drivers not to travel

Clear
Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 11:34 AM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 11:37 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers not to travel on roadways Friday due to escalated snowfall rates.

A Winter Winter Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. Total snow accumulations are expected between 3 to 5 inches with as much as one inch per hour at times.

MoDOT said roads will be impacted and visibility will be reduced, especially during the lunchtime and evening commute.

You can check road conditions on the MoDOT Traveler Information map or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for entire KQ2 Viewing Area from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. Friday. 3-5 inches of snow expected.
