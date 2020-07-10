MoDOT warns of buckling roads as temperatures continue to rise

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation is issuing a warning for drivers as temperatures heat up this month.

MoDOT wants drivers to be on the lookout for buckling roads, or pavement blow-ups.

They say this happens when moisture gets inside cracks in the road, weakens the pavement causing it to buckle in the heat.

This has happened once this year on our roads last month in the Savannah area. MoDOT says these are not the same as potholes.

“This will do the opposite, this will protrude up when the water expands underneath and the heat causes it to blow-up,” Jennifer Sardigal from MoDOT said. “It will actually buckle and kind of look like a pyramid or a triangle and generally they stick up in the road.”

MoDOT says most pavement blowups are small in size but in some cases they can get large like the one near Savannah that closed a section of Highway 59.

If you come across a road you think may be buckled, MoDOT says you can contact them at 1-888-275-6636.