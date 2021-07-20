MoDOT work will lead to several ramp closures

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) MoDOT will begin work on several ramps along Highway 36 this week.

Beginning today eastbound 36 to Route 759 will be closed until July 30th.

The westbound 36 ramp to 10th street will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The 8th and 9th street ramp to westbound 36 will also be closed on Wednesday and Thursday but only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Starting on Friday, the westbound 36 ramp to northbound I-229 and the westbound 36 ramp to route 759 will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily until July 26th.

Closure dates are subject to change due to the weather.