Clear
BREAKING NEWS Region H health departments issue Public Health Advisory Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MoDOT work will lead to several ramp closures

MoDOT will begin work on several ramps along Highway 36 this week.

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:14 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) MoDOT will begin work on several ramps along Highway 36 this week.

Beginning today eastbound 36 to Route 759 will be closed until July 30th.

The westbound 36 ramp to 10th street will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The 8th and 9th street ramp to westbound 36 will also be closed on Wednesday and Thursday but only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Starting on Friday, the westbound 36 ramp to northbound I-229 and the westbound 36 ramp to route 759 will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily until July 26th.

Closure dates are subject to change due to the weather.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs right around average in the upper 80s. Today we will see lots of sunshine again with a heat index a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Temperatures will make a run for the 90s on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Humidity will really start to build on Thursday with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will exist Friday through the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories