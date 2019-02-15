MoDot plows roads after snowstorm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This winter season has been a busy one for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

"It’s been a good ten years since we’ve had a strong winter," Jim Bosley, plow driver for MoDOT said.

The season has been keeping road crews busy treating and plowing, each storm they said has its challenges.

"This snow is really dry so it doesn’t want to go where you put it," Bosley said. "It just wants to float around."

Bosley's job was plowing the Belt Highway, the width of the road makes it a team effort.

"We’ll run together since its so wide and try to clear a good lane and a half in one pass," Bosley said.

With several inches of snow falling fast, Bosley's goal is to remove as much of it as possible.

"We just do a lot of plowing," Bosley said. "We’ll treat intersections and stoplights so people can get through them."

With the storm blowing in on a weekday, crews said a big part of the task is sharing the road.

"People have places to go and jobs to get to," Bosley said. so we do see a lot more traffic during the week than we do on weekends.

The increased traffic is why they stress the importance of staying aware. MoDot said during deteriorating weather conditions anything could happen.

"We just gotta be mindful to just pay attention don’t get in a hurry drive slow and cautious and just leave plenty of room between you and the cars in front of you," Bosley said.

MoDOT reminds drivers to remain patient as they work to clear streets.