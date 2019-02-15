Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MoDot plows roads after snowstorm

MoDot hits the roads to plow roads after another round of winter weather

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This winter season has been a busy one for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

"It’s been a good ten years since we’ve had a strong winter," Jim Bosley, plow driver for MoDOT said. 

The season has been keeping road crews busy treating and plowing, each storm they said has its challenges.

"This snow is really dry so it doesn’t want to go where you put it," Bosley said. "It just wants to float around."

Bosley's job was plowing the Belt Highway, the width of the road makes it a team effort.

"We’ll run together since its so wide and try to clear a good lane and a half in one pass," Bosley said. 

With several inches of snow falling fast, Bosley's goal is to remove as much of it as possible.

"We just do a lot of plowing," Bosley said. "We’ll treat intersections and stoplights so people can get through them."

With the storm blowing in on a weekday, crews said a big part of the task is sharing the road.

"People have places to go and jobs to get to," Bosley said. so we do see a lot more traffic during the week than we do on weekends.

The increased traffic is why they stress the importance of staying aware. MoDot said during deteriorating weather conditions anything could happen.

"We just gotta be mindful to just pay attention don’t get in a hurry drive slow and cautious and just leave plenty of room between you and the cars in front of you," Bosley said. 

MoDOT reminds drivers to remain patient as they work to clear streets.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 2°
Maryville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 5°
Savannah
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Cameron
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Fairfax
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 0°
Moderate to heavy snow began Friday morning and has been continuing into the afternoon hours. Roads have become snow covered and very hazardous. Travel is not recommended for the rest of the day but if you must, take it extremely slow and be careful.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events