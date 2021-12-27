Clear
MoDot truck hit on Interstate 35 Monday afternoon

Posted: Dec 27, 2021 8:41 PM

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A Missouri Department of Transportation truck was hit on Interstate 35 while parked for pot hole repair Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lowell Jobe, 56, of Lake Kiowa, Texas was southbound on I-35, four miles north of Lathrop, as Jeffery Laslie, 56, of Plattsburg, Missouri was parked, with caution lights and arrow lights activated, in the southbound driving lane for pot hole repair. The patrol's crash report says that Jobe became distracted by the radio, veered into the driving lane, and struck the MoDot truck.

Jobe was taken to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. Laslie was not injured. Highway Patrol reports that both were wearing a seat belt.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s overnight as mostly cloudy skies continue. A weak disturbance will move through tomorrow morning giving us the chance for a few isolated rain showers between about 5-10 am. Skies will gradually start to clear with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will start to warm up again tomorrow afternoon with highs making a run for the 60s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night dropping temperatures into the 30s on Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly start to recover through the end of the work week with highs back in the mid 40s. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing some very cold air. This front will also bring the chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip.
