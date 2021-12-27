MoDot truck hit on Interstate 35 Monday afternoon

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A Missouri Department of Transportation truck was hit on Interstate 35 while parked for pot hole repair Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lowell Jobe, 56, of Lake Kiowa, Texas was southbound on I-35, four miles north of Lathrop, as Jeffery Laslie, 56, of Plattsburg, Missouri was parked, with caution lights and arrow lights activated, in the southbound driving lane for pot hole repair. The patrol's crash report says that Jobe became distracted by the radio, veered into the driving lane, and struck the MoDot truck.

Jobe was taken to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. Laslie was not injured. Highway Patrol reports that both were wearing a seat belt.