Moberly police arrest robbery suspect who disguised self by wearing underwear on his face

(MOBERLY, Mo.) A suspect who disguised himself by wearing underwear on his face to allegedly rob a Moberly, Missouri gas station has been charged.
Randolph County prosecutors charged 26-year-old Shawn McCormick with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
McCormick was arrested Monday following an armed robbery at Bratcher's Fuel on December 7.
The Moberly Police Department posted surveillance images on Facebook of suspect wearing underwear on his face as a disguise.
