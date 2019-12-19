Clear

Moberly police arrest robbery suspect who disguised self by wearing underwear on his face

Randolph County prosecutors charged 26-year-old Shawn McCormick with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 11:14 AM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:19 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(MOBERLY, Mo.) A suspect who disguised himself by wearing underwear on his face to allegedly rob a Moberly, Missouri gas station has been charged.

McCormick was arrested Monday following an armed robbery at Bratcher's Fuel on December 7.

The Moberly Police Department posted surveillance images on Facebook of suspect wearing underwear on his face as a disguise.


