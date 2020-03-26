Mobile crisis response team available for individuals anxious about COVID-19 outbreak

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For those who struggle with anxiety on a daily basis or for those who don’t, the coronavirus pandemic can be anxiety producing.

In Governor Parson’s press conference Thursday, officials introduced the 24/7 mobile crisis response team.

A team of mental health professionals helping reduce coronavirus related stress and offer guidance.

Mental health experts say with so much misinformation out there, simply scrolling through one’s social media feed can become overwhelming.

“A person might call in not because they’re feeling like they wanna hurt themselves, but because the isolation is overwhelming. It’s perplexing to be stuck in the house or to not know where to go and stay safe if you do need to go out. So, people are calling in with a great deal of anxiety and we are happy to mitigate those struggles for anyone who is in need,”said Marilou Merringer, mobile crisis response team member.

The mobile crisis response team said the public should understand that feeling anxious about the COVID-19 pandemic is okay, but it’s important to remember you aren’t alone in that.

If social distancing or the coronavirus is raising an individual’s anxiety levels, mental health experts urge you to utilize the mobile crisis response team.

The local mobile crisis response team’s phone number is 888-279-8188.