Mobile mammogram screenings coming to Gower in June

(GOWER, Mo.) A Missouri task force, concerned about missed breast cancer screenings during the pandemic, unveiled a plan to bring mammograms to women in all corners of the state.

One of the first stops will be Gower Family Medicine Clinic on June 7th.

The task force has dubbed its mission Mammograms Across Missouri and plans to get women screened in the state’s top ten counties with the highest breast cancer mortality rates. Data shows Clinton County is in the top ten.

“This concept came out of a meeting with Show-Me Healthy Women, which is a state-funded program that provides mammograms for uninsured women so we were kind of talking to them about how we get out to these areas that need it the most,” said Abbie Sanderson, spokesperson of Diagnostic Imaging Centers and another task force partner.

Missouri’s breast cancer statistics have always been a problem.

Prior to the pandemic, Missouri ranked higher than the national average for breast cancer incidence and mortality, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The group of state health experts, scientists, and providers worry that previous efforts to increase screening rates across the state may have been erased during the pandemic.

“Our concern is that those top ten counties are going to get even farther away from the goals,” said Dr. Sarah VanVickle- Chavez, Senior Scientist, Community Outreach and Engagement at Washington University School of Medicine’s Siteman Cancer Center and part of the task force.

Routine screenings are important to detect cancers at an early stage when it is most treatable. But data from early in the pandemic show many individuals skipped those vital screens.

“The women that are skipping the mammograms and not getting them every single year or waiting 3, 4, 5 years, as we are seeing right now, they have a higher incidence of those late-stage breast cancers that become harder to treat,” said Sanderson.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association’s Oncology estimates about 9.4 million cancer screenings in the U.S. didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. University of Kansas Medical Center researchers reviewed data on breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers. Early detection in these three cancers can dramatically improve outcomes. Researchers found a sharp decline in screenings for all three types of cancer between March and May 2020 compared to the same months in 2019.

Data from the National Cancer Institute suggests that the effect of missed screenings may result in an increase of 10,000 deaths over the next decade for breast and colon cancers alone.

“With a proactive approach to combat the declining screening rates and targeting counties where mortality rates are highest - we may be able to get ahead of the tsunami of deaths predicted from breast cancer,” according to a news release from Mammograms Across Missouri.

With that goal in mind, the task force has scheduled mobile mammogram events throughout the state. The group says they hope the format will encourage more women to sign up and get screened.

“I’m a mom of six and finding time to make my mammography appointment was challenging but I lost all four of my grandparents to cancer and the fact that I could potentially have that same risk, is enough of a deterrent that I can put myself first,” said VanVickle-Chavez. “ It’s like putting your oxygen mask on first in an airplane. You have to take care of yourself to be there to take care of everyone else.”

With Show Me Healthy Women funding and resources, uninsured women who qualify will be able to receive covered mammograms. The mobile events will also accept in-network insurance plans as well.