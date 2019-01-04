Clear

Mobile pantry comes to Doniphan county

Second Harvest Community Food Bank brought it's mobile pantry to the small town of Blair Friday.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, KS) Second Harvest Community Food Bank brought food to Doniphan county with its mobile pantry.
The pantry made a stop at the New Life Church in Blair Friday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. 
Volunteers from both Riverside (Wathena) and Troy high schools helped hand out food to people in their vehicles.
Second Harvest said just this morning more than 130 families came out to the food drive.
They say its always nice to give back.

"It's open to the general public," Blake Haynes, Communications coordinator, Second Harvest Community Food Bank said. "You see all kinds of faces, all kinds of people come out here to utilize the program and it's just amazing to see."

Second Harvest will hold multiple mobile pantry stops in Blair in the coming months, contact the food bank for more information. 

