Police arrest suspect in Citizens Bank & Trust robbery

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The person suspected of robbing the Citizens Bank & Trust at 5305 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph on Monday is now in custody.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, 38-year-old Nicholas Lehman was taken into custody Thursday.
According to police, officers received a hold-up alarm from the Citizens Bank and Trust in the Shoppes at North Village around 3:15 p.m. Monday.
Police said an individual got away with undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured during the robbery.
