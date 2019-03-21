Clear
Police arrest suspect in Citizens Bank & Trust robbery

The person suspected of robbing the Citizens Bank & Trust at 5305 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph on Monday is now in custody.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 4:12 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, 38-year-old Nicholas Lehman was taken into custody Thursday.

According to police, officers received a hold-up alarm from the Citizens Bank and Trust in the Shoppes at North Village around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Police said an individual got away with undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
