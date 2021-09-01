Clear
$2,650 raised for local schools in McDonald's fundraiser

The 2nd Annual McDonald's Fries for School Supplies raised $2,650 to support local teachers and their classrooms. United Way will fulfill teacher requests with school supplies.

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 4:13 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 4:14 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) McDonad’s in partnership with United Way raised $2,650 in the 2nd annual Fries for School Supplies fundraiser.

Seven local McDonald's participated in the week-long event from August 16-20. Area McDonald's Director of Operations Vicky Wallace said the fundraiser was fabulous and they enjoy partnering up with United Way to give back to the community. 

“It was very much a success," said Vicky Wallace. "And we just enjoy it. We love anything we can do to partner with in the community. But when it goes to the schools, it makes it a little bit more special.”

The nearly $3,000 of funds raised will go towards local teachers and fulfilling their lists of needs for the classroom.

Kylee Strough, the President of United Way is eager to shop for the school supplies a second year and is expecting a much larger list as more students returned to the classroom this fall.

“I hope that because kids are back there’s going to be a little bit more need because we like filling those wishes," said Strough. "And we want to make sure that teachers and classrooms and kiddos have what they need to be successful. So if there is something extra that a teacher thinks, ‘man, if I could have this for each one of my students or in my classroom’ we want to know that because if they think it can make a difference in learning, we want to provide it.”

Strough will reach out to the superintendents and the school districts in the area this week to get a feel of where the money should go. The United Way President said there are still donations leftover from the "Stuff the Bus" event which happened in early August that can add to the list of needs.

“We’re happy to fill those lists and I enjoy shopping and looking for the deals so we can spread the money as far as possible," Strough added.

The first year of the "Fries for School Supplies" fundraiser in 2020 raised over $3,000. 


