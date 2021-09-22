Monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be operational for additional 30 days

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri's monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be operational for an additional 30 days.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement Tuesday.

There are six sites contracted and the governor says the treatments have been successful for many Covid patients and have lessened the strain on the state's health care systems.

The governor added that the treatment is not a replacement for the Covid vaccine and still encourages Missourians to choose vaccination as the most effective path out of the pandemic.

The initial monoclonal antibody treatment was activated by the Missouri Department of Health in late August to provide treatment for 30 days at sites in Butler, Jackson, Jefferson, Pettis and Scott counties, as well as St. Louis.

More than 1,700 patients have been treated at these sites.

For more information on Missouri's treatment sites visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services's website.