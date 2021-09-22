Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be operational for additional 30 days

Missouri's monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be operational for an additional 30 days.

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 9:42 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 9:54 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri's monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be operational for an additional 30 days.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement Tuesday.

There are six sites contracted and the governor says the treatments have been successful for many Covid patients and have lessened the strain on the state's health care systems.

The governor added that the treatment is not a replacement for the Covid vaccine and still encourages Missourians to choose vaccination as the most effective path out of the pandemic.

The initial monoclonal antibody treatment was activated by the Missouri Department of Health in late August to provide treatment for 30 days at sites in Butler, Jackson, Jefferson, Pettis and Scott counties, as well as St. Louis.

More than 1,700 patients have been treated at these sites.

For more information on Missouri's treatment sites visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services's website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Our first day of fall is definitely going to feel like it. Lows have fallen into the 40s this morning and temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s through the end of the work week. The warm up trend will continue with many areas seeing the 80s by Sunday. Above average temperatures will continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories