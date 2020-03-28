More Covid-19 cases in Clinton County

(CLINTON COUNTY. Mo.) The Clinton County Health Department has announced two additional cases of Covid-19 within the county.
The first patient diagnosed is described as a teenage girl with a travel history to an area with a high number of cases, the second is a woman in her 30s.
Both patients are at home recovering under voluntary isolation according to the health department.
In a press release, the health department stated that the positive tests are a result of increased testing availability and capacity within the county and that they expect to see more cases in the future.
