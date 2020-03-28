Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

More Covid-19 cases in Clinton County

The Clinton County Health department announces two more positive cases of Covid-19 in the county.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 1:35 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(CLINTON COUNTY. Mo.) The Clinton County Health Department has announced two additional cases of Covid-19 within the county. 

The first patient diagnosed is described as a teenage girl with a travel history to an area with a high number of cases, the second is a woman in her 30s. 

Both patients are at home recovering under voluntary isolation according to the health department. 

In a press release, the health department stated that the positive tests are a result of increased testing availability and capacity within the county and that they expect to see more cases in the future. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 69°
We are watching a couple of disturbances that will be giving us a good chance for rain and a few thunderstorms as we go into your Friday night and Saturday morning. A warmer looking Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories