More St. Joseph bus routes back up and running

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some more St. Joseph school bus routes will be back in operation beginning Tuesday.

Only nine bus routes will be canceled including 2, 14, 18, 19, 22, 41, 43, 54, 65 and all bus routes for students who attend the St. Joseph Early Learning Center.

All routes for Bode, Edison, Ellison, Field and Parkway will be back in operation.

If parents are unsure of their child’s bus route, they can go to the district website at sjsd.k12.mo.us and click on the link on the alert on the homepage to view the canceled routes.

The district wanted to remind students and parents that there will be no more Early Release Wednesdays for the remainder of the school year beginning this week.