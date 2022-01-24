Clear
More St. Joseph bus routes back up and running

Posted: Jan 24, 2022 4:29 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some more St. Joseph school bus routes will be back in operation beginning Tuesday.

Only nine bus routes will be canceled including 2, 14, 18, 19, 22, 41, 43, 54, 65 and all bus routes for students who attend the St. Joseph Early Learning Center.

All routes for Bode, Edison, Ellison, Field and Parkway will be back in operation.

If parents are unsure of their child’s bus route, they can go to the district website at sjsd.k12.mo.us and click on the link on the alert on the homepage to view the canceled routes.

The district wanted to remind students and parents that there will be no more Early Release Wednesdays for the remainder of the school year beginning this week.

Another mild day ahead with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will approach the area later on this afternoon dropping temperatures through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight under mostly clear skies. Cold temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will start to warm up again this weekend with highs back in the 40s as sunny and dry weather continues.
