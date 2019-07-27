More departments join search effort for missing Wisconsin brothers

(BRAYMER, Mo.) More and More departments of law enforcement are assisting in the search for two missing brothers from Wisconsin that are now feared dead.

Authorities said the search effort continues to grow despite the case now being called a death investigation.

"We’re out here working diligently for the victims and their families," Sheriff Bill Puett, Buchanan County said.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department is assisting, combing through a field on a property just outside of Braymer where the missing men were believed to be immediately preceding their disappearance.

"The team’s been out here for four days working twelve to fourteen hours a day," Puett said.

Authorities described painstaking work searching every inch of the property.

Sheriff Larry Fish with the Clinton County Sheriff's Department said he has requested neighboring departments for assistance.

Sheriff’s departments from Clay and Platte counties as well as the highway patrol and the Missouri Department of Conservation just some of the departments assisting.

"It’s gonna take a lot of resources," Fish said. "it's gonna take a lot of manpower,"

Authorities leading the investigation said it won’t be an easy case to solve, but they plan to do work as long and hard as they need for as long as it takes.

"It’s not something that’s going to be cut and dry and quick," Fish said. "It's gonna take time."

Authorities plan to provide an update on the investigation Monday (7/29) in Braymer.