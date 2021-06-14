Clear
More people are getting comfortable heading outside after pandemic

A Gallup poll shows a majority of Americans are feeling more optimistic about the pandemic these days.

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 10:59 AM
Updated: Jun 14, 2021 2:17 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For Mike Lyon, Saturday provided the perfect day to show off his classic car.

"It's nice being outside," Lyon said.  "You get weather like this, you have a lot of cars."

Lyon is the vice president of Northwest Missouri Streetrod, a classic car group that holds shows monthly during warmer times of the year, drawing lots of people.

Last year, events were subdued thanks to Covid-19, but Lyon said his group was able to manage. 

"We started our cruise which residents would come out and they enjoyed it," Lyon said. "We did go through Covid, we wore a mask, we encouraged everyone to wear a mask."

This year, it's all about recovery, and returning back to normal. Lyon's event wasn't the only one drawing more people again.

Evans United Shows, the traveling carnival in town over the weekend which also operated through Covid-19, is seeing more people now as well.

"Everybody's coming back out again and having a good time again," Ann Owsley, Operations manager said. 

A recent Gallup poll shows just under 60 % of people nationwide feel life is somewhat back to normal, a record breaking 84% think Covid-19 is becoming less of a threat.

Music to the ears of many looking to get out of the house on these warm summer days.

"People's been pent up for fourteen fifteen months, they're ready for this," Lyon said. 

Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with highs back in the low to mid 90s.
