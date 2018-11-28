Clear

More people seeking help to pay winter heating bills

Community Action Partnership has already received more than 1,000 applications for energy assistance.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Demand for heating assistance is rising as temperatures drop.

"This is definitely the most applications we've gotten this early in the season," said Community Action Partnership Executive Director Whitney Lanning.

CAP has already received more than 1,000 applications for energy assistance but Lanning said the rise in applications started long before the winter cold set in.

"There's been issues with KCP&L and their billing so we've been working closely with them to meet the customers needs," said Lanning.

Lanning fears that help for those who need it may not come.

"Typically, we see that our funds will last throughout the winter months, but with this many applications this soon we see that may not happen," said Lanning.

CAP launched a campaign Tuesday night hoping to increase awareness of their mission to help those living in poverty.

