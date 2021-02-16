More temporary blackouts possible tonight into tomorrow

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More temporary blackouts are possible tonight into tomorrow as the demand for energy continues during the extreme cold.

For the second day in a row, the Southwest Power Pool requested that Evergy reduce demand by temporarily cutting power to customers.

On Tuesday, those emergency outages affected around 270,000 customers. The rolling blackouts began at 7:00 a.m. and lasted until 10:15 a.m. when the emergency outage order was lifted.

“We are hopeful that we are through the worst of this and we are doing everything we can to avoid additional power outages but at some point we’re at the mercy of both this weather system and all of the other dynamics going on in the Southwest Power Pool.”

The temporary power outages were expected to last between 30-90 minutes but some customers were in the dark for more than three hours.

“We would love for temporary emergency power outages to be shorter in duration should they become necessary overnight or tomorrow morning,” said Evergy senior vice president Chuck Caisley. “I can not guarantee that because it will largely depend on what the system requirements are and what we hear from Southwest Power Pool.”

Evergy said additional power outages are possible through Wednesday morning.

“We are not quite out of the woods yet meaning as we go into tonight and tomorrow morning there are still extreme stress on the system, we still have very extreme temperatures. Many of the conditions that were present this morning to create the need to have temporary power reductions are still in place,” Caisley said.

Evergy is encouraging customers to continue to conserve power where they can by setting your thermostat between 65-68 degress, turning off unnecessary lights and appliances, and waiting to use large appliances after 10 p.m. during non-peak hours.