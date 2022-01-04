More than 1,000 people died in Missouri traffic accidents in 2021

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) MoDOT said that more than 1,000 people were killed in Missouri traffic accidents in 2021, the highest fatality count in 15 years.

According to preliminary data, 1,007 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes in 2021, a two percent increase over 2020 and marking the second straight year of growing fatality totals after nearly a decade of steady decline.

“These fatalities are unacceptable, alarming and preventable,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “There are simple things we can all do to make a real impact on our roadways. Wearing your seat belt is your best line of defense in a crash and avoiding distractions can prevent those crashes in the first place. Buckle up, phone down.”

Approximately two-thirds of vehicle occupants killed were not wearing a seatbelt. Preliminary data shows drivers using a cellphone were involved in more than 2,200 crashes in Missouri in 2021. However, distracted driving remains widely underreported and 41 percent of fatal crashes in the year involved speeding or driving too fast through poor conditions.

“The Missouri State Patrol is dedicated to promoting safety upon our highways and working to reduce the number and severity of traffic crashes,” said superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson. “Every motorist who uses Missouri roadways plays an important role in reducing traffic fatalities. The public can help us prevent fatalities by paying attention to the full-time job of driving, obeying all traffic laws, and wearing a seat belt.”