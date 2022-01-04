Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mustangs announce general manager Ky Turner buys team Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

More than 1,000 people died in Missouri traffic accidents in 2021

According to preliminary data, 1,007 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes in 2021, a two percent increase over 2020 and marking the second straight year of growing fatality totals after nearly a decade of steady decline.

Posted: Jan 4, 2022 12:16 PM
Updated: Jan 4, 2022 12:18 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) MoDOT said that more than 1,000 people were killed in Missouri traffic accidents in 2021, the highest fatality count in 15 years.

According to preliminary data, 1,007 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes in 2021, a two percent increase over 2020 and marking the second straight year of growing fatality totals after nearly a decade of steady decline.

“These fatalities are unacceptable, alarming and preventable,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “There are simple things we can all do to make a real impact on our roadways. Wearing your seat belt is your best line of defense in a crash and avoiding distractions can prevent those crashes in the first place. Buckle up, phone down.”

Approximately two-thirds of vehicle occupants killed were not wearing a seatbelt. Preliminary data shows drivers using a cellphone were involved in more than 2,200 crashes in Missouri in 2021. However, distracted driving remains widely underreported and 41 percent of fatal crashes in the year involved speeding or driving too fast through poor conditions.

“The Missouri State Patrol is dedicated to promoting safety upon our highways and working to reduce the number and severity of traffic crashes,” said superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson. “Every motorist who uses Missouri roadways plays an important role in reducing traffic fatalities. The public can help us prevent fatalities by paying attention to the full-time job of driving, obeying all traffic laws, and wearing a seat belt.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Atchison
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday out the door this morning with lows in the 20s with a few lingering clouds. Today looks like the warmest day of the work week with highs in the 40s as sunshine continues. A cold front will move through the area late tonight. Bitter cold temperatures will move back into the area on Wednesday with highs back in the 20 and teens with lows in the single digits. A chance for some light snow will move into the area late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The snow looks to be light across the area with many areas seeing a dusting to possible 2 inches at the most. Dry conditions will return for the weekend as temperatures start to warm again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories