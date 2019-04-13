More than 1,400 without power after car strikes pole on St. Joseph's south side

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 1,400 customers on St. Joseph's south side are without power after a car rain into a power pole on Lake Avenue Saturday evening.
The collision happening around 5 p.m.
The St. Joseph Police Department is asking people to avoid the area between Arizona Ave. to Cherokee Ave. on Lake Ave. until further notice.
According to KCP&L, power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m.
For a check of the KCP&L outage map, click here.
Stay with KQ2 for more updates.
