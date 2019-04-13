Clear

More than 1,400 without power after car strikes pole on St. Joseph's south side

More than 1,400 customers on St. Joseph's south side are without power after a car rain into a power pole on Lake Avenue Saturday evening.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 1,400 customers on St. Joseph's south side are without power after a car rain into a power pole on Lake Avenue Saturday evening.

The collision happening around 5 p.m.

The St. Joseph Police Department is asking people to avoid the area between Arizona Ave. to Cherokee Ave. on Lake Ave. until further notice.

According to KCP&L, power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m.

For a check of the KCP&L outage map, click here.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates.

Temperatures starting out in the 20s and 30s for Saturday but with plenty of sunshine. Throughout the day, expect an increase in cloud cover, especially this evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
