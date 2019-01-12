More than 150 customers without power due to storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend's winter storm has left more than 150 customers without power in the St. Joseph area as of Saturday morning.
According to the KCP&L outage map, a total of 158 customers are without power in the St. Joseph area. Most are located in the midtown region.
It is unclear when power will be restored.
The power company says the winter storm has caused widespread outages in the Kansas City area.
You can report outages by calling 888-544-4852.
Click here to view the outage map.
