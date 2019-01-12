Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

More than 150 customers without power due to storm

This weekend's winter storm has left more than 150 customers without power in the St. Joseph area as of Saturday morning.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 12:08 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend's winter storm has left more than 150 customers without power in the St. Joseph area as of Saturday morning.

According to the KCP&L outage map, a total of 158 customers are without power in the St. Joseph area. Most are located in the midtown region.

It is unclear when power will be restored.

The power company says the winter storm has caused widespread outages in the Kansas City area.

You can report outages by calling 888-544-4852.

Click here to view the outage map.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
For the rest of the day, scattered snow showers are expected. Snow will move out after 6 p.m. and we should dry out by Saturday night. Additional accumulations will range from 1-5 inches. Highs today will be in the lower 30s. Roads will continue to be slick outside so take it easy if you are out travelling today.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events