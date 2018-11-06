Clear

More than 19,000 voters have cast a ballot in Buchanan County through 3pm

Voter turnout hit 36.2 percent by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 4:02 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 19,220 voters have cast a ballot in Buchanan County so far in Tuesday's midterm election.

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey had predicted a 55 percent voter turnout for this year's election.

By 3:00 p.m., voter turnout had hit 36.2 percent.

Key issues are on the ballot including the race for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, a closely watched state senate race and open seats in the state legislature, along with measures to legalize medical marijuana, increase the state's fuel tax and raise the minimum wage

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 47°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events