More than 19,000 voters have cast a ballot in Buchanan County through 3pm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 19,220 voters have cast a ballot in Buchanan County so far in Tuesday's midterm election.

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey had predicted a 55 percent voter turnout for this year's election.

By 3:00 p.m., voter turnout had hit 36.2 percent.

Key issues are on the ballot including the race for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, a closely watched state senate race and open seats in the state legislature, along with measures to legalize medical marijuana, increase the state's fuel tax and raise the minimum wage