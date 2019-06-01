More than 20 vendors help raise money for PRC's maternity closet

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph PRC hosted its first vendor fair to help raise money for the organization's maternity closet, an event that gives away free maternity clothes for pregnant women.

At Word of Life Church Saturday, the non-profit organization invited vendors to sell jewelry, clothing, and other items to raise funds for pregnant women in the community.

Emily Campbell, an office manager with the St. Joseph PRC, says the event is meant to help cover any gaps in donations for the organizations's maternity clothes giveaway.

"We don't have any outside funding going directly to the maternity closet so any time we need to purchase items we don't really have the funds to do that," she said. "So this was just to kind of add a cushion to the funds so if we do, if we are falling short on donations, we can go purchase what we need."

The PRC hosts a maternity closet three times a year with the next one being held on June 8 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at 1502 N. 36th St.

Anyone with questions about the event, contact the PRC at 816-387-8090.