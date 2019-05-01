Clear
More than 350 pounds of prescription drugs collected in weekend drug take back event

Three local organizations teamed up Saturday for the bi-annual Drug Take Back event at East Hills Mall and this year's numbers are down slight from previous events.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 11:54 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three local organizations teamed up Saturday for the bi-annual Drug Take Back event at East Hills Mall and this year's numbers are down slight from previous events.

The St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, and the St. Joseph Youth Alliance participated in the event.

During Saturday's event, the organizations collected 353 pounds of prescription medication, 82 pounds of syringes, 48 pounds of plastic pill bottles, and five pounds of inhalers.

Angela Reynolds, the project director for the youth alliance's drug free community grant, says she is unsure why this year's event saw less of a turnout. Still, more than 250 cars stopped by the event.

"It is very popular," she said. "I think this weekend was a particularly busy time in the community with a lot of different parades and different things, too. So that always has an influence on how many people are able to return those."

In addition to the event that happens twice a year, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office does have a prescription drug drop off box in their lobby.

Another drug take back event is expected to happen in the Fall.

