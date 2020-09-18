More than 400 quarantined because of COVID cases at St. Joseph Public Schools this year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At least 425 St. Joseph public school students have been ordered to quarantine this school year according to the school district website Friday. Additionally, 43 staff have been ordered to quarantine this year.

The number of actual positive cases in the St. Joseph School District, according to the dashboard, is just a fraction. About 11 staff members and 13 students have tested positive since the school year began.

For the week of September 4-10, the district dashboard says 61 students and 17 staff have returned to school.