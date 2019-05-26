More than 60 bikers participate in annual poker run to honor fallen soldiers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 60 bikers took part in this year's annual poker run put on by the Abate for Missouri Jesse James chapter.
The bikers stopped at five different VFW posts across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The event began in St. Joseph and then bikers rode to Amazonia, Wathena, Atchison, and then finished at the south St. Joseph VFW post.
This year's event was larger than previous years and gives participants the opportunity to honor fallen soldiers for the Memorial Day holiday.
Brandon Adams, with the Jesse James chapter, says they are appreciative of the VFW posts opening their doors so that the participants can honor the soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
"They opened their doors and everything for us so we can stop by and show respect to the different posts and all of the fallen soldiers that didn't make it home as well as our veterans that are here now," he said.
The event ended with a dinner provided by the VFW post in south St. Joseph.
Abate for Missouri Jesse James chapter is a nonprofit organization that consists of motorcycle enthusiasts that promote education in the area.
