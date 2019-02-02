More than 800 dogs help kickoff first day of dog show

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 91st annual St. Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show kicked off Saturday morning at the Civic Arena in downtown St. Joseph.

The yearly event brings in hundreds of different types of dogs to be judged and compete in various activities. All contestants eye the coveted "Best in Show" award that will be given to the top dog at the show.

Dale Hunsburger with the kennel club says that this event is a big deal to not only the contestants in the show but to the community in general as well.

"For St. Joseph, this is a big windfall," Hunsburger said. "They say they average about a quarter of a million dollars that is brought into the community by this dog show. In restaurants, hotels, and all the other incidentals that will be spent here for the dog show."

Hunsburger says that this dog show is an average sized show with larger shows taking place in Kansas City and Des Moines. The show welcomes in many contestants that are getting ready for the Westminster Dog Show that will begin later this month.

The St. Joseph Kennel Club is one of the oldest dog clubs west of the Mississippi River.

The show will continue Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m at the Civic Arena. Admission is free.