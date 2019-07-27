Clear

More than 8,000 fans attend first day of Chiefs Training Camp

More than 8,000 fans attended the first day of Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western State University, the second most in the 10 year history of camp at the university.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 8:36 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 8:49 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 8,000 fans attended the first day of Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western State University, the second most in the 10 year history of camp at the university.

Missouri Western Athletics announced the numbers on Facebook Saturday evening.

The 8,000 attendees is the largest attendance for camp not being held at Spratt Stadium.

People from more than 30 states and five different countries showed up to training camp.

"Tremendous crowd out here today," Clark Hunt, Chiefs Chairman and CEO said. "Sas got to be one of the biggest opening practice crowds that I've seen since we've been up here at Missouri Western."

The next Chiefs Training Camp practice starts at 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
After a beautiful day on Saturday, changes are on the way late Sunday with increasing clouds and cooler temperatures next week. Overnight, expect a quiet night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events