More than 8,000 fans attend first day of Chiefs Training Camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 8,000 fans attended the first day of Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western State University, the second most in the 10 year history of camp at the university.

Missouri Western Athletics announced the numbers on Facebook Saturday evening.

The 8,000 attendees is the largest attendance for camp not being held at Spratt Stadium.

People from more than 30 states and five different countries showed up to training camp.

"Tremendous crowd out here today," Clark Hunt, Chiefs Chairman and CEO said. "Sas got to be one of the biggest opening practice crowds that I've seen since we've been up here at Missouri Western."

The next Chiefs Training Camp practice starts at 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning.