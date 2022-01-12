More than 850 staff out for COVID-19 at University of Kansas Health System

Clear
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 11:10 AM
Updated: Jan 12, 2022 11:16 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(KANSAS CITY, Ks.) A surge in COVID-19 cases is putting a strain on the University of Kansas Health System.

Officials said that over the weekend more than 850 staff members were out either isolating because they tested positive or they were testing.

In order to address the situation, the hospital is putting plans into place that they had at the beginning of the pandemic.

Staff will be shifted from areas that can support the supportive functions of direct patient care.

“We've got to supplant those individuals at the bedside in every way that we can. And I think we're doing that really, you know, in a very effective way. And our staff have been incredibly flexible to do that,” Chris Ruder, Chief Operating Officer for the University of Kansas Health System said.

As of Wednesday morning, KU Health reported 170 total COVID-19 patients.

123 have active infections, with 25 in the ICU and 20 on ventilators.

Only 18 of the patients have feen fully vaccinated.

