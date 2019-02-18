More than $9,700 raised so far for family of man hit, killed on Highway 36 trying to help motorist

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fundraiser has raised more than $9,700 for the family of a Wathena man killed on Highway 36 last week.

Police said Kyle Juhl, 29, was hit by a vehicle while trying to help another driver who was having a medical emergency.

Juhl later died at the hospital.

A memorial service was held for Juhl on Monday in Troy, Kansas.

The Facebook fundraiser has a goal of $10,000. You can donate by clicking here.