More than $9,700 raised so far for family of man hit, killed on Highway 36 trying to help motorist

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fundraiser has raised more than $9,700 for the family of a Wathena man killed on Highway 36 last week.
Police said Kyle Juhl, 29, was hit by a vehicle while trying to help another driver who was having a medical emergency.
Juhl later died at the hospital.
A memorial service was held for Juhl on Monday in Troy, Kansas.
The Facebook fundraiser has a goal of $10,000. You can donate by clicking here.
