More than a 5K: Local woman guides blind friend through thrill of running

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— In order to run any type of race, an individual must practice and condition, but what about a race someone can't see?

"When Jerry asked me to run, of course, I was very honored that he ask me to run because he is one of my heroes," Avid runner Stacy Beshears said.

Jerry Maccoux was born blind, but it hasn't slowed him down—especially with Stacy by his side.

"If you're leading a blind guy around at six and a half miles per hour, you have to be careful and she was paying a lot of attention to that and we both were," Maccoux said.

Up until six weeks ago, Maccoux hadn't run competively since his high school days, but with Beshears' 30 years of running experience, there was a chance for Maccoux to be a student again.

"I was worried about if Stacy could trust that I wouldn't pull her down," Maccoux said. "For the first several days we ran, we were connected by a rope."

But after running a 5K two weeks ago, the duo doesn't need the rope.

"I just hang on to her," Maccoux said. "It's all her movement."

With one race down, they aren't stopping. It's time to prep for a 10K race.