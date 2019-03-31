More than a game: Benton 3-on-3 Special Olympics basketball team shows power of friendship

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor Games continued Saturday with more bowling and basketball.
"We have so much fun and I'm full of excitement," Athlete Jaxson Bremer said.
Benton's 3-on-3 basketball team featuring Jaxson Bremer, Zachary Dryden, and Matt Ziesel to home fourth place in the Missouri State Games Saturday.
"This is for our school and Cardinals," Bremer said.
