More than sports: Special Olympics gives people with disabilities an opportunity to branch out

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— With the Special Olympics Missouri Indoor Games coming to St. Joseph this weekend, more than 3,000 athletes, coaches, and unified partners will be competing.
For Charlie Phillips, he has competed in Special Olympics for almost a decade and ever since he started, he's enjoyed every second of it.
Here's the story about how Special Olympics has been more than just sports for Charlie.
