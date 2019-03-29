Clear

More than sports: Special Olympics gives people with disabilities an opportunity to branch out

Charlie Phillips has competed in Special Olympics for almost a decade and ever since he started, he's enjoyed every second of it.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 10:46 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 10:48 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— With the Special Olympics Missouri Indoor Games coming to St. Joseph this weekend, more than 3,000 athletes, coaches, and unified partners will be competing. 

For Charlie Phillips, he has competed in Special Olympics for almost a decade and ever since he started, he's enjoyed every second of it.

Here's the story about how Special Olympics has been more than just sports for Charlie. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Tracking rounds of showers and thunderstorms for your Friday. Could hear some rumbles of thunder. Heavy rain is also possible. It will be cooler and below average with highs in the middle to upper 40s on Friday into Saturday as a cold front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events