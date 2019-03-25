Morning crash sends one person to the hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A two-vehicle crash sent one person to Mosaic Life Care Monday morning.
The crash happening near the 1700 block of N. 36th St. at around 6:11 a.m.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash occurred after a vehicle turned out in front of another on N. 36th St.
One person was taken to the hospital by Buchanan County EMS with a laceration to the left hand and neck pain.
No one else was injured in the crash.
