Morse family reacts to body found at crash scene

The family of Amy Morse said Thursday they do not know the identity of the body recovered at the scene of the crash site where she and her three kids died in a car accident.

Posted: Apr 22, 2021 7:58 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The family of Amy Morse and her three children killed in a car accident in St. Joseph almost two weeks ago are reacting after Wednesday night's discovery of a body found in the same location...

The discovery comes at the same time as police are searching for Cody Dustin Grace, a man the family said is the father of two of the three kids who were killed in the accident.

Cynthia Davis, Morse's sister said she doesn't know at this point if the body that was recovered in the 2900 block of Pear St. last night has anything to do with their case but they are concerned.

"We are concerned." she said.  "We're just hoping for the best outcome on this like anybody else would, we want to know he's okay we want to hear his voice again."

Davis says she's been bombarded with questions on social media about the body found here since the news broke.  She urges people not to speculate about any of this until police complete their investigation.

Police continue to investigate the body recovered Wednesday night, and have not yet released the identity.

