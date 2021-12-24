Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mosaic CEO provides Covid-19 ahead of Christmas

Dr. Davin Turner says he want people to gather this holiday season, though he urges caution.

Posted: Dec 24, 2021 8:39 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the second year in a row Covid-19 is not taking a break for the Christmas holiday.

the latest update shows 66 people in the hospitalizes with the virus across the health system.

Wednesday morning, Mosaic Life Care CEO Dr. Davin Turner said in the midst of a current Delta variant surge all eyes are on the new variant, Omicron. 

Turner said waste samples collected show the variant is already here in St. Joseph and rapidly spreading.  Samples collected two weeks ago showed a 2% penetration, though he suspects the number is much higher.

The impending surge comes as the state is struggling to keep hospitals supplied with equipment needed for Monoclonal Antibody Treatments. Turner said Mosaic is in good shape for now, thought he added that could change.

"We do not have an abundant supply," He said.  "We do continue to monitor that."

The news comes days before Christmas, Turner said he wants people to gather this year for holiday gatherings for those who are vaccinated, however, he stresses caution.

Turner recomends people get tested for covid-19 before coming together for the holidays. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Atchison
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Temperatures made it in the record books today! We hit a high of 69 this afternoon. The previous high was 62. Clouds will continue to push into the area overnight bringing the chance for a few sprinkles between midnight and 3 AM. The sprinkles will be isolated and few and far between. Clouds will start to clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s tomorrow as sunshine returns. Temperatures will stay on the mild side to start next week with highs in the 50s. A stronger cold front will move through Tuesday bringing us our next chance for rain and some much cooler temperatures for the last few days of 2021.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories