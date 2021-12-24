Mosaic CEO provides Covid-19 ahead of Christmas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the second year in a row Covid-19 is not taking a break for the Christmas holiday.

the latest update shows 66 people in the hospitalizes with the virus across the health system.

Wednesday morning, Mosaic Life Care CEO Dr. Davin Turner said in the midst of a current Delta variant surge all eyes are on the new variant, Omicron.

Turner said waste samples collected show the variant is already here in St. Joseph and rapidly spreading. Samples collected two weeks ago showed a 2% penetration, though he suspects the number is much higher.

The impending surge comes as the state is struggling to keep hospitals supplied with equipment needed for Monoclonal Antibody Treatments. Turner said Mosaic is in good shape for now, thought he added that could change.

"We do not have an abundant supply," He said. "We do continue to monitor that."

The news comes days before Christmas, Turner said he wants people to gather this year for holiday gatherings for those who are vaccinated, however, he stresses caution.

Turner recomends people get tested for covid-19 before coming together for the holidays.