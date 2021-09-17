Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mosaic CEO releases book chronicling the Covid-19 pandemic

The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic at Mosaic Life Care has now been chronicled in a new book written by hospital CEO Doctor Mark Laney.

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 11:23 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic at Mosaic Life Care has now been chronicled in a new book written by hospital CEO Doctor Mark Laney.

The book is titled "A Balloon Into the Sky: 40 days to Covid-19 Healing."

It features short stories from local nurses and doctors detailing their experiences dealing with the pandemic at Mosaic Life Care.

Dr. Laney shared with us what he's hoping readers take away from the book.

“My hope is people slow down, they read one chapter a day. It’s meant to be read one chapter a day, not straight through in one sitting, though many people have done that. And just absorb and think and reflect so that what was a tragedy, that there’s some good that can come out of that,” Dr. Laney said.

Proceeds from the books sale will go to the mosaic foundation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Temperatures today will remain slightly above average with highs in the mid 80s. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but a weak cold front will move through late this afternoon into this evening giving us the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Conditions will stay comfortable this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Temperatures will start off above average on Monday before a cold front moves through. That front will give us additional rain chances Monday night and some much more fall like temperatures through the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories