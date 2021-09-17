Mosaic CEO releases book chronicling the Covid-19 pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic at Mosaic Life Care has now been chronicled in a new book written by hospital CEO Doctor Mark Laney.

The book is titled "A Balloon Into the Sky: 40 days to Covid-19 Healing."

It features short stories from local nurses and doctors detailing their experiences dealing with the pandemic at Mosaic Life Care.

Dr. Laney shared with us what he's hoping readers take away from the book.

“My hope is people slow down, they read one chapter a day. It’s meant to be read one chapter a day, not straight through in one sitting, though many people have done that. And just absorb and think and reflect so that what was a tragedy, that there’s some good that can come out of that,” Dr. Laney said.

Proceeds from the books sale will go to the mosaic foundation.