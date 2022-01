(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care announced on Wednesday that Dr. Ed Kammerer, MD, will be the new chief medical officer.

Mosaic made the announcement on social media, saying Dr. Kammerer will assume the position of chief medical officer vacated by Dr. Davin Turner. Turner announced his resignation last month.

Kammerer's role will include the president of Mosaic Clinics and he will act as dyad to Tony Claycomb, who will be the next Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph, Medical Center president.