Mosaic Life Care announces vaccination deadlines for employees as COVID-19 inpatients increase

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday, Mosaic Life Care announced it's deadline for its entire workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the local hospital system sees an uptick in hospitalizations.

In a press conference, Mosaic's top leaders said they're once again buckling down for another spike of COVID-19 just in time for the holidays.

Dr. Davin Turner, Chief Medical Officer, reported the hospital system's positivity rate has increased from 8-9% to 14% in the last few weeks. In result, officials said COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased. They report numbers inching closer to the 30's which haven't been reported since September.

“We’re probably looking at our third wave of COVID-19,” said Dr. Mark Laney, CEO of Mosaic Life Care.

As the local fight against the virus takes a turn for the worse, Mosaic authorities said they want their workforce vaccinated and ready to go.

Mosaic, the city's largest employer, announced the deadline for all caregivers to get vaccinated or face termination.

Health care workers at the local hospital system must receive their first COVID-19 shot by December 5th and be fully immunized by January 4th.

“This requirement is for all hospitals across America that accept medicare or medicaid dollars. Those dollars account for 65% of our revenue, so it is critically important that we be in compliance,” said Dr. Laney.

75% of Mosaic's employees are already vaccinated against the virus, according to hospital officials. While Dr. Laney said they do anticipate to lose 1-2% of employees as seen nationwide, he said the mandate is necessary to continue receiving lifesaving funding.

“If we do lose them it will be sad, but at this point we really have no choice,” said Dr. Laney.

However, if the federal litigation doesn't stick, Mosaic said it doesn't matter because they will continue to make the vaccine a requirement for all current and future employees. Officials said this mandate is what's in the best interest of patients.

“We would still require it because I believe it is morally the right thing to do,” said Dr. Laney.

Mosaic said they will follow The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services when it comes to religious or medical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine. Hospital authorities said a human resources committee will be tasked with reviewing and processing exemptions on a case by case basis.