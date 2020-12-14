COVID-19 vaccine arrives in MO, Mosaic Life Care waits

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As COVID-19 cases rise across the country, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine arrived Monday.

“Today is an exciting day for Missouri as we have received the first of many shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. We have been preparing for many months and will soon begin administering vaccines according to our COVID-19 vaccine plan,” Governor Parson said. “We appreciate the tireless work of our scientists, health care workers, state and private partners, and everyone who has helped get us to this point. It is truly remarkable how far we've come since the start of this pandemic, and we are very encouraged to now have a verifiably safe and effective vaccine.”

According to the press release, shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will go on throught this week- hitting each of Missouri's 21 initial vaccination sites. These sites include hospitals and health care facilities across the state.

The first wave of vaccine distributions going straight into the hands of frontline workers, but not yet for Mosaic Life Care. As of Monday, Mosaic has not received a shipment of Pfizer's vaccine.

Mosaic's public information officer said they're waiting to hear when they will get a cut of Missouri's first shipment of 51,000 doses.

Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic's Chief Medical Officer, said once the hospital system receives the vaccine, most of their frontline caregivers will take the vaccine.

“At present, we have surveyed not only our providers, our physicians, our APP’s, our CNA’s, our PA’s and we have also surveyed our caregivers. We’re getting a very good response and the majority of our caregivers are saying they will take the vaccine," said Dr. Turner, Chief Medical Officer at Mosaic Life Care.

Dr. Turner said, "This technology is not new. It’s been around for a couple of decades, however it is new in this particular setting so we understand why there is some fear out there. However, the majority of all our caregivers and providers are saying they plan to take the vaccine.”

Mosaic said as apart of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandatory but highly encouraged.

While there's been some skepticism surrounding the vaccine, the FDA said Pfizer's and Moderna's coronavirus vaccines are more than 90% effective. Missouri's top health official agrees.

Dr. Randall Williams said there's nothing to worry about. Dr. Williams said he and Parson will be vaccinated in early to mid January.

“We’ve chosen that we will get it the first or second week of January, but would get it tomorrow if I didn’t think- I’d rather get a nurse in Colombia get it rather than me,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri's Director of Health and Senior Services.

Dr. Williams said Missouri could see it's first set of vaccinations as early as Wednesday. The state is expecting 220,000 doses of the vaccine around Christmas.

Missouri's first rollout of Pfizer's 51,000 doses arrived Monday. Dr. Williams said the second shipment of 61,000 doses should arrive next week, December 20-26th.