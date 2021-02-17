Mosaic Life Care down to three COVID inpatients

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A collective sigh of relief for doctors at Mosaic Life Care as they announce there are only three COVID-19 inpatients as of Wednesday.

A number that seems almost impossible, as the hospital was completely full just two months ago with over 80 inpatients.

"We're elated at Mosaic to have a little bit of a break," said Dr. Edward Kammerer, the Chief Quality Officer at Mosaic Life Care. "We're down to three patients today. That's phenomenal. We haven't seen three since April, maybe May of last year. This is incredible."

Dr. Kammerer says this is a result of three things. "Number one is we've vaccinated a lot of people. So we're going to continue to encourage the public to seek out vaccines as quickly as they possibly can get this. Number two, we've probably taken our masks, our hand-hygiene, and our social distancing better than we've had in the past. Number three is the fact that there's a significant portion of people who have had a low-grade infection or were asymptomatic that we just didn't appreciate yet. So we're working towards that idea of herd-immunity and we appear to be hopefully migrating closer to that than we have at this point in time."

Mosaic Life Care is also ramping down on some of the partnerships with agencies. "Those agency services that we've had to purchase during our peak COVID season when we were unable to get enough staff to work the floors. We had to use agency staff outside our area. So we'll start to unwind some of those contracts and start to work towards getting back to a normal level," said Dr. Kammerer.

Mosaic also announced Wednesday that first dose appointments at the COVID vaccine site at the East Hills Shopping Center for Thursday and Friday have been postponed due to weather-related vaccine shipment issues.

All first dose appointments on Thursday, February 18 have been moved to Thursday, February 25 at the same time. All first dose appointments for Friday, February 19 have been moved to Friday, February 26 at the same time.

Second dose appointments for February 18 and 19 are not affected by these changes.

If you cannot make the rescheduled appointment, please email vaccine@mymlc.com